City considers cheaper solid waste option through Northern Arapaho Tribe

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Ryan Ortiz, Environmental Director with Wind River Environmental Quality Commission, approached the Riverton City Council last week with a proposal to haul City sanitation to the Northern Arapaho Tribe’s (NAT) transfer station instead of the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District’s (FCSWDD) transfer station.

Ortiz outlined the benefits of their transfer station stating that it will operate Monday through Saturday, being open one more day a week than the FCSWDD transfer station. Mr. Ortiz also stated that the tipping fees will be $70 per ton rather than $80 a ton at the FCSWDD. The Northern Arapaho Tribe's transfer station would not offer recycling which is currently saving the City on how much it pays in disposal fees. Hear more of the discussion below (begin watching at approximately 4:30).

At last night's city council meeting, Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said he and council member Kyle Larson met with the Solid Waste Disposal District Board of Directors on Monday morning (January 16). They asked the board whether or not they would match the fee that the Northern Arapaho Tribe's transfer station is proposing. Butterfield said "it did not fall on open ears." However, the Solid Waste Disposal District Board of Directors did motion to create a sub-committee to work through the city's request.



Riverton Council members agreed to write a formal letter to the Fremont County Solid Waste District requesting the adjusted tipping fee as well as a request of justification of the current tipping fee if not approved.



