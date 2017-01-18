Local discovers rare find in the Copper Mountains

(Hudson, Wyo.) - Over 50 community members braved the cold temperatures last night to hear Abandoned Land Mine archaeologist, Gina Clingerman of the the Lander BLM Field Office present her research about historic archaeology Tuesday, January 17th at the Hudson Town Hall during a free public program sponsored by the Fremont County Archaeological Society.



Clingerman's detective work concerning a Maltese Cross "L" makers mark on a spear point found on BLM managed land on Copper Mountain between Shoshoni and Thermopolis in 2015 determined that the spear point started its life as a knife blade in Sheffield, England as part of the industrial revolution and the cutlery industry. Tracking the history of knife makers who made knives for the fur trade led to discerning the locations of the knife makers on maps and to the histories of the Hudson Bay Company and the North West Company. Routes and time frames of the fur companies added to the quest.

Clingerman has been invited to present her journey through the families of file makers who persisted in the family business from 1767 through World War I from the wilds of Wyoming to the cutler's forge to the Natrona County chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society.

Gina Clingerman

Feature photo: Lynn Stewart of Dubois (left) shares a different maker's mark with Gina.





