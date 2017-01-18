Only 2 Local School Districts above State's Average Graduation Rate

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Department of Education is saying today that graduation rates in the state have risen for the fourth straight year. The state average is now an 80% graduation rate, nearly matching the high point reached in the 2009-2010 school year of 80.4%.



Fremont County #24 and Fremont County #6 were two of 13 school district that posted a graduation rate of 90 percent or better. The Shoshoni school district's graduation rate was 96.67% and The Wind River school district's graduation rate was 96.00%.

Below are the graduation rates posted by all other county schools:

Fremont #1: 79.3%



Fremont #2: 69.2%



Fremont #6: 96%



Fremont #14: 52%



Fremont #21: 40.7%



Fremont #24: 96.67%



Fremont #25: 73.7%



Fremont #38: 33.3%



View full graduation rate statistics here.



“This past year we saw improvements in graduation rates almost across the board,” said State Superintendent Jillian Balow. “Our accountability system shines a light on graduation rates and at-risk students, and motivates schools to make sure no one is falling through the cracks. It’s good to see the hard work from students and schools paying off in this steady growth in our graduation rate.”

Wyoming Graduation Rate



