Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Leon Harris, 53, Riverton, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.



Terrence Brown, 24, Arapahoe, Arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Battery.

Broderick Hopper, 22, Riverton, Arrested for Contempt of Court Warrant.

Dennis Nelles, 50, Grand Junction, CO, Arrested for Breach of Peace.

Deni Antelope, 39, Riverton, Arrested on three Failure to Appear Warrants.

Cassandra Goggles, 44, Kinnear, Public Intoxication.

Joseph Antelope, 20, Riverton, Interference.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Natalia Miranda, 30, Riverton, CAST Violation Court Ordered Arrest.

Nathan Tillman, 36, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence and Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant.





Lander Police Department

The LPD arrest report was unavailable today.



