Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Jose Cantu, 27, Riverton, Arrested for Probation Revocation.

Virgil Behan, 51, Riverton, Arrested for Failure to Appear warrant.



Benjamin Ridgley, 61, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Open Container.

Doug BigMedicine, 39, Ethete, Arrested for Failure to Appear and Contempt of Court Warrants.



Clowry Means, 50, St Stephens, Arrested for Public Intoxication.



Lakota Oldman, 21, Arapahoe, Arrested for Contempt of Court warrant.







Fremont County Sheriff's Office

There were no arrests or citations reported in the past 24 hours.





Lander Police Department

LPD arrest/citation report was unavailable today.



