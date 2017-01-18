Two young fishermen donate tournament winnings to local boy with cancer

Stephen took first place with his 3.88 lb Walleye (right). Jack took third place with his 3.81 lb Walleye (left). h/t Jim Archer

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Jack and Stephen Archer made a trip to Ocean Lake to do some ice fishing this past weekend, and unbeknownst to them they stumbled upon the 6th Annual Midvale Fishing Tournament. This year's tournament raised money for 6-year-old Titon Fritz who has been diagnosed with cancer.

"We braved -11 temps and somehow they were able to catch the 1st and 3rd biggest Walleye during the derby," said the boy's father Jim Archer. "Winning was awesome and bringing home trophies was pretty cool too, but the best part of the whole experience was when the boys decided to donate their winnings to help out with the fundraising effort. Thank you for being such awesome little guys. You’ve made me a very proud Papa!"



Stephen took first place with his 3.88 lb Walleye and Jack took third place with his 3.81 lb Walleye (left).