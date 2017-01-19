Local ranch recognized for access to hunters & anglers

The Grahams accepting the award at the Stock Growers Association banquet. L to R: Wyoming Dept. of Agriculture Director Doug Miyamoto, WGFD Director Scott Talbott, WGFD Access Coordinator Dan Smith, Nadine Graham, Marjorie Graham, WGF Commissioner Carrie Little, Wyoming Board of Agriculture Member Kendall Robers. h/t G&F

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Each year the Access Recognition Program (ARP) recognizes landowners who provide access to or through their land for hunters and anglers. This year’s recipient of the award for the northwest quadrant of the state is the Graham Ranch in Jeffrey City.



Since 1892 the Graham family has lived and ranched near the Sweetwater River northwest of Jeffrey City. The ranch includes approximately 4,000 acres of deeded ground and large Bureau of Land Management allotments totaling approximately 275,000 acres. Although the primary function of the ranch is cattle, the Graham Ranch is home to antelope, deer, occasionally elk, and plenty of small game and game bird species. The Sweetwater River runs through the ranch along with its tributary Long Creek providing great habitat for trout species.

The Graham Ranch. h/t G&F

The Grahams have always been welcoming of public access, from hunting and fishing to rock collecting and photography. The area along the Sweetwater River is rich in history attracting a wide variety of recreational users. In 2001, the Graham’s enrolled portions of the ranch in the department’s Walk-in Area programs. Approximately 1,480 acres were enrolled in the hunting walk-in access program for antelope, deer, elk, rabbit, and predator hunting. They also enrolled their portions of the Sweetwater River, Long Creek, and a small reservoir into the Fishing Walk-in Area program. By doing this, the ranch provides year-round use for hunting and fishing recreation to sportsmen.

The Grahams have always been a welcoming host to the state’s hunters and fisherman. They provide great opportunities for hunting and fishing on their property, and work hard to manage the land to benefit both livestock and wildlife. Congratulations to the Graham Ranch on receiving the 2016 Access Recognition Program Award.

h/t G&F Read full press release from Game and Fish here.