Over 2,000 skaters have enjoyed 'Tonkinfeller Plaza' so far this season

Tonkin Stadium Ice Rink. h/t R Recreation facebook page

(Riverton, Wyo.) - R Recreation Program Manager Mary Axthelm and R Recreation's Jamie Nelson highlighted the Tonkin Stadium Ice Rink, aka Tonkifeller Plaza, at Tuesday night's City Council meeting. Since Tonkifeller Plaza opened exactly one month ago on December 19, 2016, R Recreation estimates they've had over 2,000 skaters on the ice.

"It's been a huge hit in our community and we're so grateful to all the city's crews that have helped us out so much this season," said Axthelm.

So far this season, the ice rink has hosted a multitude of groups including high school PE classes, Frontier Academy, St. Margaret's School, FFA, RHS Clubs, and CWC staff and families among many others. "We're always happy to open it for groups," added Axthelm. Every year R Rec also offers Learn to Skate classes for individuals interested (first grade through adult). Connect with R Rec to learn more.

HOURS OF OPERATION

The rink is always open to skaters. Skate rentals are available on Thursdays 3-6pm, Fridays 3-9pm, Saturdays 12-9pm and Sundays 12-5pm.

Kids enjoying Tonkin Stadium Ice Rink. h/t R Recreation facebook page



