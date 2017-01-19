Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.



Riverton Police Department

Michael Hall, 32, Riverton, three Failure to Appear Warrants.

Emmaline Yellowfox, 27, Riverton, Failure to Appear and Resisting.

A 17-year-old Arapahoe girl cited for Minor in Possession.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

A 17-year-old Riverton girl for a Court Ordered Arrest.





Lander Police Department

LPD has not released call or arrest information since Jan. 11.



