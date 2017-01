(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the most recent deaths in Fremont County.

Victoria “Vicky Randolph, 90, of Riverton died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at Wind River Healthcare and Rehabilitation. A viewing will be held at Davis Funeral Home on Monday, January 23, 2017 from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. Funeral services will be 10:00 am, Monday, January 23, 2017 at the Davis Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.

