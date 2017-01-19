Riverton Airport could see improvements with potential grants

County 10 stock photo of Riverton Airport.

(Riverton, Wyo.) - The Riverton City Council passed three resolutions on Tuesday night involving airport improvement grants. As a commercial passenger airport, Riverton Regional Airport (RIW) operates under a Part 139 certificate with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This certificate requires RIW to meet a number of operational and safety standards. The FAA inspects RIS each year to verify it complies with these standards.

The State of Wyoming and the FAA provide financial support for capital purchases and projects. RIW is eligible for several grants in the upcoming fiscal year from the FAA and State of Wyoming. Below is a summary of the grants.

Grant 1

A design only project that will address the failing pavement at the General Aviation Apron. The pavement was originally placed in 1978 and was last rehabilitated in 1989. Despite this pavement's poor strength index, staff is looking to economize funds and perform a rehabilitation project rather than a total reconstruction, noted Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield. Under AIP the project is funded at a 93.75%/3.75%/2.5% ratio. (Grant AIP 3-56-0024-043/ARIW-32A)

Grant 2

The project will replace airport signs that have reached the end of their useful life and have become a safety and maintenance issue at the airport. Lighting within the signs frequently break down and replacement parts are becoming harder and harder to find. Replacing this equipment will increase visibility during night operations on Taxiway D, said Butterfield. Under AIP, this project is funded at a 93.75%/3.75%/2.5% ratio. (Grant AIP 3-56-0024-044/ARIW-33A)

Grant 3

This grant supports the purchase of a snow removal truck for the airport. It will replace the existing truck that was acquired in 1980. Since snow removal operations for teh runway are safety related, the state of Wyoming will cover 90% of the vehicle cost. The City of Riverton is considering various options for the existing truck's use. (Grant ARIW-34A)



Below is the budget impact for each of these grants.

In addition, the City Council conditionally approved a grant application to the state of Wyoming for the renewal of pavement markings on Runway 1/19, Taxiway A and Taxiway D. Approval would hinge on whether the project will be included in the Wyoming Aviation Captial Improvement Plan.



