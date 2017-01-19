Riverton ER physicians leave Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming as a provider

UPDATED at 5:21 p.m. today with clarified information from SageWest.

According to multiple sources, Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Wyoming has begun letting customers know that the physicians running the SageWest Riverton emergency room, Northwest Emergency Physicians, Inc. are no longer participating as a provider through BCBS. They left as an insurance provider as of Jan. 3, 2017.

The decision was made by Northwest Emergency Physicians Inc., which holds the current contract for the emergency room physicians at SageWest Riverton.

So what does this mean? It means that for BCBS customers, your facility and ER charges at Riverton will be considered in-network and covered appropriately by your BCBS insurance. While the ER physician bill at Riverton will be considered out-of-network by BCBS, out-of-pocket costs for emergency department care will not change for patients.

Other SageWest services in Riverton and Lander including all emergency room charges, also including Lander's emergency physician charges, are still covered by BCBS.

To learn more about who is and who isn't a BCBS provider, go to provider.bcbswy.com.