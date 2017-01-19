Woman charged with public welfare fraud

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Heather Dayle Gould of Fremont County has been charged with three federal counts of Making False Claims.

According to federal court documents, between January 30, 2012 and August 6, 2012 Gould allegedly made and presented multiple fraudulent claims to the Wyoming Department of Family Services. Court documents state that multiple claims did not include the name and income of all persons who lived with [Gould] and did not include [Gould's] income, assets and resources.

Each felony charge is punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, up to three years supervised release and $100 special assessment.

In 2013, Gould was charged with burglarizing four Lander homes and taking prescription medications.