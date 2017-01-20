December was best month of 2016 for Great Lakes Airlines; DAC numbers steady

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Airport Division Manager Paul Griffin presented a summary of the 2016 enplanement numbers to the Airport Board this morning, Friday, Jan. 20.

In 2016, Great Lakes Airlines recorded a record number of passengers in 2016 with 471 enplanements in December. This was up from the 408 in November and significantly up from the 296 recorded in October. Denver Air Connection recorded steady numbers towards the end of 2016. In December, DAC recorded 306 passengers which is down just slightly from the 333 recorded in November 2016. See full numbers below.

"We're on track to exceed our 10,000 enplanement goal," noted Griffin.



FAST's Missy White reported to the board that Denver Air Connection experienced a record sales day last Wednesday, January 11 with more people purchasing DAC tickets than ever. White said this was the likely result of their recent ticket sale. "We're pleased with the volume and increase of revenue through these sales," she said.

In December 2016, Great Lakes cancelled 3 of 78 departures and 3 of 74 arrivals. 40 percent of the departures from Great Lakes Airlines were on time. 57 percent of the departures were 6 or more minutes late in December. Griffin said in December the cancellations and/or delays were mostly due to weather or required crew rest.