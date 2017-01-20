Fire calls down for LVFD in 2016

(Lander, Wyo.) - The Lander Volunteer Fire Department in 2016 fulfilled 139 calls for service. This was down from 186 calls in 2015. These calls were as follows:

45 Fires: these include different building, mobile home, vehicle grass brush and other fires.



1 Call for an excessive heat, scorch or burn with no fire



7 Rescue and emergency service incidents: these include EMS assists, motor vehicle accidents with or without injuries, and below grade or trench rescue



23 Hazardous condition calls: These are gas leaks, fuel spills, carbon monoxide, power lines down and arcing or shorting electrical equipment.



21 Service Calls: These are inspections, fire drills and assisting police or other agencies.



19 Good Intent Calls: These are dispatched and cancelled en route, wrong location or incidents found, smoke scares or odor of smoke.



23 False Alarms: These are smoke detector and alarm system malfunctions, or pulled alarms.





Lander Volunteer Fire Department 2016 In Review

Outgoing Fire Chief Eric Siwik said the following in a press release today:

The Lander Volunteer Fire Department had an estimated dollar loss in 2016 of $103,700.

2016 was down on calls for service but it was still a very busy year. New Insurance Services Organization Property Protection Class ratings went into effect. The cities ISO rating dropped from a 4 to a 3, saving property owners money on their insurance rates. Training was very good and some of the responses were different. During the May rain event the department volunteered many hours during a very strange event. Volunteer firefighters were going around assisting to open storm drains, divert water from houses, managed sand bag fill sites and assisted with the evacuation of Sage West Health Care-Lander. This was a completely different event for our city. Members of the LVFD were there from start to finish. Probably the most crucial mission was tackled by two of our senior firemen and I’m sure was greatly appreciated by residents of the areas where backed up sewers had left messes in the street.

2016 also gave way to being awarded an AFG grant for replacement SCBA’s. The department was awarded the 2015 grant in August, a committee worked on demonstrating the different air packs and coming up with the specification. The City Council awarded a bid at the first meeting in January and the project will continue hoping to have all new air packs in operation before May 2017.

The fire department and several of its members helped man LVFD engines on the Lava Mountain fire, keeping the department engaged for 28 days. The money earned by Engine 8 and Engine 9 will go right back into the wild land program and continue to better our ability to respond.

Another new development for 2017 was the creation of the Lander Volunteer Firefighters Association. Although the fire department has always actively raised funds, LVFD needed to make some changes to our current status. The members voted to create their own standalone non-profit association whose main purpose is to promote recruitment and retention of volunteer firefighters and when needed assist with equipment purchases to enhance the response capabilities of the Lander Volunteer Fire Department.

The department had a retirement and three resignations. After being on inactive status, Brian Martinsen decided to retire after serving for 19 years. Firefighter Josh Trickey changed jobs and has moved to Boulder, Colorado. Probationary members Steve Renner and Feike van Dijk resigned also. We would like to wish all of these men the best in the future and sincerely thank them for the time given to the protection of the citizens of Lander.

Outgoing Chief Siwik would like to thank the officers for their hard work during the past year and all the members for their hard work during his four years as Fire Chief

The officers of the Lander Volunteer Fire Department for 2017 are as follows:

Fire Chief Mike Coyne



Assistant Chief Ian Kraft



Captain Bobby Johnston



Captain Jesse Lyles



Lieutenant Curtis Bryan



Lieutenant Stefan Petersen







An appreciation plaque was presented to Shane Meyer at Gambles at LVFD Pay Night for his great support of the department and Christmas Tree Festival. h/t Nick Hudson

LVFD pipe and drum band performed with a couple of their students at LVFD Pay Night. h/t Nick Hudson



