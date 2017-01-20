Hello Weekend! 6 fun things happening around town

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here's what's happening around Fremont County this weekend. Email us at tips@county10.com if you have a great event to share.





Friday, January 20

Wild West Winter Carnival evening parade happening tonight in Riverton at 6 PM. Line up starts at 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of The Depot Restaurant.





Saturday, January 21

LANDER - Lander Women's March. The Women's March of Central Wyoming will be held in Lander on Saturday, January 21st. The group will meet on the courthouse lawn in Lander at 11 am for speeches and last minute information, then we will march to Centennial Park where we will rally till about 2 pm. The march is open to anyone of any political party or gender.

LANDER - Jam Sessions at the Lander Bake Shop Saturdays 12-2. All acoustic instruments, all kinds of music, all ages, all abilities. Come! Play! Sing! Listen! Everyone is welcome!

RIVERTON - Wild West Winter Carnival events. Learn more here.



LANDER - Everyone is invited to come and watch Romeo et Juliette live on screen at the Lander Library, Saturday, Jan. 21, 10:55 am. Enjoy the show HD live from the Metropolitan Opera. Donations at the door: $5 student, $10 adult.

LANDER - Fremont Symphony Orchestra's Mid-Winter Musicale & Mingle Share: Everyone is invited to attend Fremont Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Mid-Winter Musicale and Mingle” fund raiser on Saturday, January 21, 3 pm at the Covenant Presbyterian Church. Members from FSO will perform the 7th annual concert of solos and small ensembles. The musical program for this concert is an interesting mix from members of the Brass, Woodwind and String Sections of the orchestra. The Concert will be followed by a reception hosted by the FSO members. Come join us for some great music, food and wonderful friendship. Admission is by donation at the door. Your donation helps the FSO continue to bring you wonderful soloists from around the country, and provide the community with excellent quality classical and pops music, so please come to support FSO. We greatly appreciate whatever you can afford to donate toward this wonderful Orchestra.

LANDER - 6th annual Taste of Lander! The event is Saturday, January 21, 6- 8:30 pm at the Inn at Lander. This event sells out, so don't count on tickets at the door. Instead, get yours at the Lander Bake Shop or Lander Pet Connection (open noon - 2:00 daily). Tickets are $50 each and include food prepared by 10 of Lander's restaurants and caterers, beer and wine, and the chance to support Lander's only brick and mortar non-profit animal rescue! This year's event will feature food from:

Catholic College Catering



Cowfish



Deka-Guy Hee



Fred Groenke



Hitching Rack



Kai Espresso



Lander Bake Shop



Lick Skillet Catering



The Middle Fork



The Summit Restaurant



Zanmai Sushi







Sunday, January 22

RIVERTON - Wild West Winter Carnival. Events here.

Feature photo: h/t Vickie Hutchinson

#whatshappening