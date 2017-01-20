Local sentenced for child pornography crime

(Lander, Wyo.) - Thomas Murray Morstad, 67, of Lander, was sentenced by Chief Federal District Court Judge Nancy D. Freudenthal on January 12, 2017, for possession of child pornography. Morstad appeared pursuant to a summons. He received 60 months of supervised probation and was ordered to pay a $100.00 special assessment. Restitution in this matter will be determined at a later date. This case was investigated by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.