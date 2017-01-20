Man accused of collecting over $5k in unemployment while he had job

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - 72-year-old Wayne C'Hair has been charged with one count of Obtaining Benefits By Fraud, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. The benefits that were alleged to fraudulently have been received by C'Hair totaled $5,584.

The affidavit states that on or between June 20, 2011 - December 31, 2011 C'Hair allegedly filed with the Unemployment Insurance Division requesting benefits. "On biweekly, handwritten forms C'Hair indicated he was not working," the affidavit states.

However, St. Stephens Indian School reported wages paid to C'Hair from August 28, 2011 through September 3, 2011 and from September 11, 2011 through September 24, 2011, court documents state. In addition, Central Wyoming College reported wages paid to C'Hair from September 4, 2011 through December 21, 2011.