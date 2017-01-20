Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

Marcus Brown, 38, St Stephens, Arrested on RPD Warrant.

Josephine Lewis, 49, Riverton, Arrested for Shoplifting and an Outstanding RPD Failure to Appear Warrant.

Leta Santillanes, 37, Riverton, Arrested for Shoplifting.

Joseph Arthur, 39, Ethete, Public Intoxication.



A citation is to be served on a 42-year-old male of Riverton for reportedly stealing multiple items from 305 N Federal.

Gregory Chavez, 53, Riverton, Public Intoxication.

A 26-year-old male of Riverton and a 28-year-old female of Riverton were cited for Shoplifting $154 of make-up, DVD's and dishsoap.

A 20-year-old female of Riverton was issued a citation for Minor In Possession of Alcohol. She was released to a responsible party.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Trisia Fox, 35, Riverton, Driving While Under the Influence.

Robert Kilpack, 31, Salt Lake City, UT, Contempt of Court Arrest Warrant.





Lander Police Department

The LPD arrest report was unavailable today.







