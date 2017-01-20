Richard Klouda recognized for service as G&F Commissioner

The Commission updated its black bear hunting regulations and expressed support for federal Wildlife Restoration Program. h/t G&F

(Lander, Wyo.) - Richard Klouda of Lander recently finished his six-year term as Wyoming Game and Fish Commissioner, a position appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the state Senate. Two others, Carrie Little from Leiter and Charles Price from Daniel, also finished their terms as Commissioners.

“This has been a challenging and exciting era for wildlife management. Our three outgoing Commissioners did an incredible job in guiding policy through the last six years,” said Director Scott Talbott. “Our Commission has established sound plans for conserving wolves and grizzly bears; made appropriate cuts when necessary and investments when the opportunity was available; and set forth long-lasting initiatives that will benefit future generations.”



