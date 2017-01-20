County 10™
Riverton charity group welcomes new officers

Riverton DOES, an organization considered to be the daughter of the Elks, recently swore in new officers for 2017 (see list of names below). DOES is an organization involved in a multitude of charitable events including the school backpack program, hospice, domestic violence, and Help for Health.

Officers - Front row sitting: NettaBell Girard, BJ Griffin, Deanna Reach, Suzette Erhart and Kathy Osborne. Back row: Hollie Watterson, Sharrel Giddings, Terri Hays, Wyola Tait, Sandy Dean, Patti Powell, Virginia King, Dalra Knuth, Marie Wilson, MaryFenton Mae Aragon, Beverly Dalley, Vickie Hinkle and Sally Davenport.

h/t Deanna Reach, President of DOES