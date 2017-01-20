Second year with Denver Air Connection likely after grant approval

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Missy White with the Fremont Air Service Team (FAST) reported this morning to the Riverton Airport Board that the Air Service Enhancement Program (ASEP) grant application was approved for $1,134,441 from the Aeronautics Commission on January 10th.

Public Works Director Kyle Butterfield said while they received a vote of approval from the commission, FAST will still need to receive the official grant offer from WYDOT Aeronautics. "The grant approval was a significant first step in securing a second year of service with Denver Air Connection (DAC)," said Butterfield.

FAST is currently working with DAC on negotiating the contract for a second year. Once terms are solidified, the contract will go before the Riverton City Council for approval. Butterfield hopes to have that accomplished soon. Once the contract is approved, the schedule and fares will be loaded allowing travelers to book flights beyond June 30th on DAC.