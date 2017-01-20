Women to march in Lander Saturday 

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Tomorrow, people of Fremont County will join cities all over the U.S. for the Women's March.



The event will be held Saturday, January 21st starting at the Lander Courthouse lawn at 11:00. The group will begin walking at 11:15 a.m. The walk will lead the group from the Courthouse to Centennial Park on Main Street, where there will be a rally which will include speeches, music, and more. Confirmed speakers so far include current Fremont #1 School Board members Dr. Kathy Hitt and Bruce Palmer.

"The Women’s March participants stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families," said organizer Kirsten Britain. "We recognize that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country."

For more information contact Britain via email: kirstenbritainwy@gmail.com.