(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Welcome to the world, Marzoe Lane Oldman.

Congratulations to parents Teressa SunRhodes and Marlin Oldman on the birth of their baby boy, Marzoe! He was born January 6, 2017 at 8:02 a.m. weighing 6lbs 7.4oz and measuring19 1/2 inches.