Hundreds gather in Lander for Women's March

(Lander, Wyo.) - Hundreds of women, men and children from all over Fremont County gathered this morning at the Fremont County Courthouse in Lander to peacefully march as part of the national Women's March movement.

Organizer Kirsten Britain said as of this morning there were 631 marches happening in all 50 states and 39 countries.

"The purpose of today's march is to stand together in solidarity with our partners and children for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families," said Britain. "We recognize that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country. We value the diversity that Fremont County has to offer, and we believe that through peaceful communication, we can listen to others’ opinions and strive to make our county a wonderful place to reside. We stand for the basic value that women’s rights are human rights and human rights are women’s rights."

People cheered throughout the march and rally while others walked silently holding brightly colored signs. Several speakers addressed the crowd including former Wyoming House District #54 candidate Julia Stuble and Viola St. Clair who represented Wyoming at the Democratic National Convention.

"I don't do this for myself," said St. Clair. "I have healthcare. I do this for those who don't. I'm here for those who don't have access. I care, I speak, I write for my children, for those who are less fortunate and for those who see injustice daily."



Watch the "live" video of today's march and photos from the event below.





