Recent deaths in Fremont County: C'Bearing, McHugh

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the recent deaths in Fremont County.

Kenzee C’Bearing, 39, of Riverton died on Tuesday, January 17, 2017 in Denver, CO at the UC Health Anschutz Medical Center. A rosary will be recited on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Great Plains Hall at 7:30 pm, followed by the wake. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2017, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Arapaho Catholic Cemetery. Read the full obituary here.



James “Jim” Gerald McHugh, 70, of Lander, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2016 at the home of Wendy Weimann with Hospice in attendance. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Rosary Church, Saturday, January 28th 10:30 a.m. Spreading of his cremains will occur later in the summer. Read the full obituary here.