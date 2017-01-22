Peek inside the world of RC races

The Wild West Winter Carnival Snowclipse 2017 brings back the annual Ice Melter Radio Control Car Races next month to be held inside the Spring Mountain Room of the Wind River Hotel & Casino.

Open to the public, this event has attracted young and old, both in town and out of town participants; radio control car racing has become quite popular over the years.

What began in the U.S. in the late 1960’s, remote car racing made its entry to the Wind River Country when organizer and graphic design illustrator Shannon Watts made a decision to tie it to the annual Wild West Winter Carnival held in Riverton, Wyoming.

Watts who is a champion radio control car operator has been ranked top 12 in the world and 6 in the nation. “In 2003 my brother and I started competing on the national level,” Watts said, “in 2007 my wife and I won king and queen of the Winter Carnival the same year we tied radio control car races to the carnival here in Fremont County.

“Being a radio control car racer takes a lot of hand-eye coordination,” Watts tell us. “It can be similar as race car games depending on the game. Your brain has to switch when the car is coming back toward you on the track, something that can be difficult.”

With 2-hour day practices, concentration, and mechanical ability Shannon Watts visualizes sitting in his actual mini-z remote control car while racing. He says this helps with the coordination.

The racecar track used for the Ice Melter Radio Control Car Races is designed by Watts and another racer from Utah. Between the two of them they come up with a design that no one else knows about. Watts races during the annual tournament but drops out during the final round to give someone else an opportunity of winning a trophy.

The Ice Melter Radio Control Car Race held annually allows competitors to gain bragging rights of a win with everyone competing to see who will take home the biggest trophy. Racers from Utah, Montana, Colorado, and across Wyoming have frequented the tournament in year’s past and returning.

The annual Ice Melter Tournament is not only for the professional radio control car racer, it is also open to beginners and those wanting to expand their mind control.

A rented building in downtown Riverton, Wyoming, once a tool store on North 6th Street East has become the home to a local group of race car drivers, with a track and lap counting system. Here local drivers can practice their skills or begin to learn how to race their own radio control cars. With anyone encouraged to join on a permanent basis, the 10 who already utilize the building ranging from 8 years old to someone in their 60’s, invite others to help in utilizing the cost of the rented building.

Radio control race cars come in different colors, shapes, and styles, but so do race car operators. National Radio Control Car Champion Shannon Watts encourages more people to attend this year’s Ice Melter Radio Control Car Races held as the last event of the Wild West Winter Carnival on February 18 & 19, 2017. “Children are allowed,” Watts said, “just as long as they are accompanied by an adult upon entering and leaving the Wind River Hotel & Casino."

h/t Darrah Perez