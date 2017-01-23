3 local organizations benefit through food drive

(Lysite, Wyo.) - The Shoshoni Senior Center, Thermopolis HOPE Agency (a domestic violence shelter) and the Riverton Christian Food Bank recently received approximately $2,000 worth of food items including beef, pork, poultry and canned and dry goods from ConocoPhillips employees in Madden Shallow Production and the Lost Cabin Gas Plant.

“Investing in the communities where we live and work is a fundamental value for us," said Tim Cornell, one of the employees who participated in the food drive. “We are proud to support these three organizations that are helping to improve the lives of others in our community.”

ConocoPhillips has operations in the Lysite and Lost Cabin, Wyoming area.

Feature photo: A few of the employees who participated in the food drive. Pictured from left to right: Tim Cornell, Planner/Scheduler; Ray Cooper, Multi-Skilled Operator; Bobby Cornell, Technician I&E; Bart Barham, Multi-Skilled Operator; Travis Bourquin, Multi-Skilled Operator; Wes David, Production Specialist; Brett Mosbrucker, Multi-Skilled Operator

Have news to share? Email County 10 at tips@county10.com.