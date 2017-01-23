RHS Speech and Debate team wins 1st place in Small Schools category

h/t Becca Pierson

The RHS Speech and Debate Team won 1st Place in the Small Schools Category this weekend at the Evanston tournament held January 17-18.

"The RHS Speech team has had a successful season so far taking second place in the 3A category at each tournament they have attended," said coach Becca Pierson. "This weekend they brought it to a new level and took home a first-place plaque."



The team is coached by Annette Thornton and Becca Pierson, both teachers for Fremont County School District #25. “The value of what these kids do is based in the fundamentals of researching facts, their faith in the strength of evidence, and speaking the truth about our world and our human experience," said Thornton.

This weekend Riverton’s speech team had many successes. Heather McLaughlin and Nic Fenton both won in three different events at the tournament. Heather McLaughlin brought in first place in Impromptu, and third place in Humor Interpretation. Nic Fenton won fifth place in Impromptu and second place in Humor Interpretation. In a partnership, Heather and Nic earned second place in a Duet. Other semi-qualifiers in Humor were Katarina Tyler and Hunter Devries, whose piece was centered on superheroes. Placing in Dramatic Interpretation was Katarina Tyler taking first place and Joseph Thornton placing third. The pair also performed together in a moving piece as an autistic professor and an injured dancer in a Duet placing 4th overall. In the debates, Jalon Tyndall and Kavish Patel were both finalists in Congressional debate. Jaylon wrote a bill dealing with copyright laws. The team, which competes all over the state every weekend, looks forward to continued success as they prepare for the rest of the season.



