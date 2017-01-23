Storm blowing in later today and bringing fresh powder with it

After a few weeks without snow Fremont County will be getting a fresh coat of powder today and tomorrow.

Lander: There's a 60 percent chance of snow beginning this afternoon, increasing to 80 percent tonight and through tomorrow. The storm, in total, is expected to bring 5-9 inches by the time it's all over. It will also get colder as the week goes on; 28 for a high today, 22 Tuesday, 18 Wednesday, 14 Thursday and 15 on Friday. Lows following the snow storm will be in the low single digits. After the storm blows through, expect the skies to be pretty sunny.

Riverton: Only a slight chance of snow today, but rising to 80 percent this evening and into Tuesday. Total new snow accumulation expected through Tuesday is 4-7 inches. Riverton will be cold this week; 23 for a high today, 20 Tuesday, 13 Wednesday, 11 Thursday, and 13 on Friday. Lows will be in the low single digits and dipping below zero throughout the week. It could get as cold as -14 on Thursday night. Skies will mostly clear up on Wednesday after the storm is done.

Dubois: The amount of snow expected is only around 2-3 inches for the incoming storm. There's a 70 percent chance of snow now through Tuesday. Dubois will get some of the colder weather, but it won't be as severe as its southern neighbors. Today's high will be 31, 22 on Tuesday, 18 on Wednesday, 19 on Thursday, and 12 on Friday. Lows after the storm will be in the low single digits.