Two vehicle crash caused by driver running red light

(Lander, Wyo.) - This afternoon around 12:00 p.m. the Lander Police Department, Guardian EMS and Lander Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 5th Street and Main St. in Lander.



Lander Police Department Public Information Office Duane Kaiser said an 84-year-old woman of Lander driving a 2012 Chrysler minivan was traveling westbound on Main Street when she ran a red light and hit a 2011 Toyota Prius who was traveling southbound on 5th Street. The woman driving the minivan was cited.

Kaiser said the driver of the Prius was taken to the hospital to have her hand looked at. The driver of the minivan was also taken to the hospital, however, there was no information available about the extent of her injuries.

Westbound traffic on Main Street was rerouted during the investigation and clean up. Eastbound traffic on Main Street remained open, but it was slowed.



