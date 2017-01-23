UPDATE: Riverton ER physicians are back in network with BCBS

(Riverton, Wyo.) - Wendy Curran, a spokeswoman for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming confirmed that as of Friday, January 19th the Northwest Emergency Physicians are now in network with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming. "We're sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused, but we're delighted that they're back in network and serving our members," said Curran.

What does this mean for you?

Patients who have Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming will now be covered for their ER visit in Riverton. Curran said ER visits that occurred between January 3 and January 19 were still covered by BCBS, however the payment was sent directly to the BCBS member rather than the provider.

"We provide benefits for our insured members through our member contracts," she said. "Our members have already paid the premium to get the benefits, so even though Northwest Emergency Physicians were not in network from Jan. 3 - Jan. 19, we continued to reimburse our insured members based on what was defined by the member's benefits."

Background

On January 3, 2017 the physicians running the SageWest Riverton emergency room, Northwest Emergency Physicians, Inc. left as an insurance provider through BCBS. Northwest Emergency Physicians and TeamHealth worked with BCBS of Wyoming to get back onto their network. Read County 10's initial post here. Read SageWest Health Care's recent post here.



Comment from TeamHealth was not immediately available.

