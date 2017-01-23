What we know about Saturday's incident on Rendezvous Rd

We've heard from multiple sources that late Saturday night (January 20) someone was possibly hit by a car. However, we've received very little information from officials. The Wind River Police Department and FBI have both refused to comment.

We do know the Fremont County Sheriff's Office received a report of a "body in the road" at 10:07 p.m. near 1050 Rendezvous Road. This incident is being handled by the Wind River Police Department. We also know the Fremont County Coroner's Office received no calls for service this weekend.

We will report more when additional information becomes available.

