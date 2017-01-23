Wyoming Catholic College students Walk for Life in San Francisco 

Wyoming Catholic College at the Walk for Life event in San Francisco. h/t WCC Facebook page

Around 90 students and staff members from Wyoming Catholic College joined the 13th Annual Walk for Life in San Francisco this weekend.

According to the walk's website the event was meant to "proclaim that women deserve better than abortion. By bus, by car, by train and plane we’re here to join arms, our hearts and souls to speak of hope, freedom and life."



"It is crucial to make our position known and to affect political decisions, as our students will be doing this weekend," commented Wyoming Catholic College's President Glenn Arbery in a press release. "But ultimately the more important battle in the long game will be the philosophical and theological one. How can we continue to reveal the profound implications of accepting life as always a good from God, always as given?"





Above photos: h/t WCC Facebook page