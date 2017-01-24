County Commission honors out-going employee for 34 years of service

Jenny Green (right) honored by the County Commissioners and County Clerk Julie Freese (left)

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - The Fremont County Commissioners honored Jenny Green of the Fremont County Clerk's Office today for her 34 years of service working for the county. Green has resigned and her last day is tomorrow.

County Clerk Julie Freese presented Jenny with a plaque and thanked her for her hard work and dedication over the past 34 years. Green began working with the county while she was still in high school.

"It says a lot of employees when they stay so long," noted Freese. "If you look in the dictionary for the word 'organization' you'd probably find Jenny's photo."