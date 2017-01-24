Many after school activities are cancelled

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the closures and cancellations that we know of so far for afternoon activities. To see today's complete list of closures click here. If you have a closure you'd like added to the list, email tips@county10.com.

FCSD#25 - All after school activities for Aspen, Ashgrove, Jackson, Rendezvous and Willow Creek are canceled for today. Please stay safe and warm! If you need to change transportation please call the school before 2:30! This includes basketball practice for 7th and 8th grade girls.



FCSD#6: - No Activity Buses Tonight. No Lights On, No MS Practice.

R RECREATION - All 'R' Recreation Programs have been cancelled for Tuesday, January 24th, 2017. This includes TaijiFit, Walk 15 Indoor Walking, HIIT the Weights, Girls Playmaker Basketball (5th & 6th Grade Girls and 1st & 2nd Grade Girls), FFA Skating Event at Tonkinfeller Plaza Ice Rink.



ST. STEPHENS - St. Stephens is releasing High School, Middle and Elementary School students today at 12:15 p.m. St. Stephens after school Lights On Program is cancelled today as well.

