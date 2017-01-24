Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

Cody Brister, 30, Casper, Failure to Appear and Shoplifting.

Cheryl Truyan, 56, Riverton, Breach of Peace and Interference. Truyan was arrested after allegedly causing a scene while panhandling in front of the Post Office.

Daron Monroe, 19, St. Stephen's, Probation Violation and Possession of a Controlled Substance - Marijuana.

Troy Slinkard, 55, Riverton, Child Endangerment. According to RPD, Slinkard was intoxicated to the point that he could not care for the children for whom he was responsible.

Chanel Williams, 24, Arapahoe, Shoplifting and Failure to Appear.

Darlynn Seminole, 23, DUI. (her town of residence wasn't available.)









Fremont County Sheriff's Office

There were no arrests or citations reported by the FCSO yesterday.

The FCSO assisted Wyoming Highway Patrol with multiple slide-offs yesterday afternoon. No further information was available.





Lander Police Department

An 84-year-old female of Lander was cited for stop light violation which caused a two-vehicle crash. Read more about this incident here.

Tyler Rains, 27, Lander, Arrested for Shoplifting.



