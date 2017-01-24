Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

Riverton Police Department

A 31-year-old female of Pavillion was cited for shoplifting $17 worth of food.

Eldon Antelope, 52, Public Intoxication.

A 33-year-old male of Fort Washakie was arrested on one felony charge and two misdemeanor charges. The misdemeanor charges were property destruction and violation of protection order. Information regarding the felony charge was not immediately available.

Ruben Behan, 31, Riverton, Arrested on an Outstanding Fremont County Contempt of Court Warrant.

Wanda Spoonhunter, 47, Riverton, Arrested on an Outstanding Fremont County Contempt of Court Warrant.

Jason Hawk, 44, Riverton, Arrested for DUI.

Alex Friday, 39, Ethete, Arrested on an Outstanding Failure to Appear Warrant.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Joshua Branson, 25, Riverton, Failure to Appear and Bond Revocation Arrest Warrant.

Trishanna Monroe, 38, Riverton, Contempt of Court Warrant Arrest.

A 19-year-old male operating a 1986 Ford Bronco reportedly slid off the roadway and rolled the vehicle 1/2 time on its roof near Moss Arena Ranch Rd. There was an 18-year-old male passenger in the vehicle at the time of the incident. There were no injuries or alcohol involved.









Lander Police Department - calls between January 11 - January 22

Devin Anderson, 36, Riverton, Arrested on FCSO Warrant and Sweetwater County Warrant.

Derek Balzly, 32, Lander, Arrested on FCSO Warrant.

Tyler Rains, 27, Lander, Arrested for Public Intoxication and Cited for Shoplifting.

A 22-year-old male of Ethete was cited for Invalid Registration and No Insurance. The vehicle was towed.

Gabriella Thunder, 22, Ethete, Arrested for Assault on Store Manager, Shoplifting and Possession of Meth.

Marie Jaramillo, 33, Riverton, Arrested for Possession of Meth and Interference.

Whitney Ghostbear, 22, Riverton, Arrested on three FCSO Warrants and Cited for Shoplifting.

A 41-year-old female of Riverton was cited for shoplifting.

A 48-year-old female of Lander and a 27-year-old female of Fort Washakie were cited for shoplifting.

Keith Kuder, 33, Lander, Arrested on an outstanding LPD Warrant. The report states Kuder posted bond and was released.

A juvenile male was cited for harassment at LVHS on January 18.

A 28-year-old female of Lander was cited for shoplifting.

A 79-year-old female of Lander was cited for hit and run.

Benjamin Scott, 25, Lander, Arrested on LPD Warrant.

Ismael Escamilla, 24, Lander, Arrested on LPD Warrant.

Lynn Tendore, 44, Fort Washakie, Arrested and Cited for Possession of Marijuana, DUS, Interference, Invalid Registration and No Insurance.

Wyatt LeClair, 18, Riverton, Arrested on Carbon County Warrant and Cited for Minor In Possession.

Patrick Perry, 44, Lander, Arrested for DUI, Open Container, Expired Registration and No Insurance.

Dontae Clifford, 28, Ethete, Arrested for DUI, No Driver's License and No Insurance. Clifford was also served three LPD Warrants and a Fremont County Sheriff's Office Warrant.

Shane Armajo, 30, Kinnear, Arrested on LPD Warrant.

A 61-year-old male of Lander was Cited for Unsafe Backing.

James St. John, 47, Wright, WY, Arrested on two LPD Warrants and Cited for Eluding and No Insurance.







