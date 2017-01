(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here are the most recent deaths in Fremont County.

Mary Katherine Lansing, 79 of Riverton passed away January 19, 2017 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 27, 2017, at St. James Episcopal Church. Read the full obituary here.

