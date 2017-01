Screen shot via WYDOT webcam (WYO 789 Riverton)

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - WYDOT is reporting that most roads around the county are slick. South Pass is currently closed. There is a "no unnecessary travel" warning on US 26 between Diversion Dam Jct and Riverton as well as US 20 / WY 789 between Thermopolis and Boysen Dam. US 287 / WY 789 between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287 is also closed due to Winter Conditions. Click here to view WYDOT's latest road conditions.