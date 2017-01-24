Snow & Cold Causes Increase in Vehicle-Wildlife Collisions

h/t Mark Gocke/Wyomng Game and Fish Department

According to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, the cold, snowy weather that has occurred since early December in parts of Wyoming has increased the incidence of wildlife-vehicle collisions.

“Animals trying to conserve energy are traveling in areas that require the least amount of effort. Many times, this means animals are using roadways plowed free of snow to travel to and from cover and feeding areas,” said Doug Brimeyer, Game and Fish deputy chief of the Wildlife Division. “In other areas, the deep snow has caused the animals to concentrate their roadway crossings into a small area.”

This is a map of the highest-occurring areas of deer-vehicle collisions. However, wildlife accidents occur all over the state. h/t WGFD

