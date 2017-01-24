Storm dumps 13+" near Lander, 11+" in Hudson

Snow photo taken this morning in Lander

Though the snow is still falling across much of Fremont County, the National Weather Service Office in Riverton has released the following snow totals as of noon today (January 24). Click here to view the full list across the county and state.

Fremont County

6 SW Lander: 13.8 inches.

Hudson: 11.3 inches.

6 NE Riverton: 10 inches.

Lander: 7 to 10 inches.

3 SW Lander: 9.5 inches.

Lander Airport: 9 inches.

Riverton: 7 to 9 inches.

9 S Lander: 8.7 inches.

Deer Park Snotel: 8 inches.

Townsend Creek Snotel: 8 inches.

South Pass Snotel: 8 inches.

6 N Riverton: 7.3 inches.

1 N Lander: 7.3 inches.

4 W Riverton: 7 inches.

Jeffrey City: 7 inches.

Riverton Airport: 7 inches.

Burris: 5 inches.

Cold Springs Snotel: 5 inches.

Atlantic City: 4.5 inches.

Dubois: 4 inches.

Burroughs Creek Snotel: 4 inches.

Little Warm Snotel: 4 inches.

Hobbs Park Snotel: 4 inches.

Brooks Lake Lodge: 3 inches.

Brooks Lake: 3 inches.

1 NW Crowheart: 2 inches.

Dubois: 1.5 inches.

Castle Creek Snotel: 1 inch.