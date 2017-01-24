What's closed and not closed today due to winter weather

Here is a full list of closures and openings we know of so far this morning. Email tips@county10.com to let us know if you'd like to announce a closure and we'll add it to the list.





CLOSED

FCSD#6: - No Activity Buses Tonight. No Lights On, No MS Practice.

CORNERSTONE CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - Closed today.



ST. STEPHENS - St. Stephens is released High School, Middle and Elementary School students today at 12:15 p.m. St. Stephens after school Lights On Program is cancelled today as well.

PAWS FOR LIFE ANIMAL LEAGUE - Riverton Animal Adoption Center is closed today.



AFTER SCHOOL ACTIVITIES at FCSD#25: All after school activities for Aspen, Ashgrove, Jackson, Rendezvous and Willow Creek are canceled for today. Please stay safe and warm! If you need to change transportation please call the school before 2:30!

R RECREATION - All 'R' Recreation Programs have been cancelled for Tuesday, January 24th, 2017. This includes TaijiFit, Walk 15 Indoor Walking, HIIT the Weights, Girls Playmaker Basketball (5th & 6th Grade Girls and 1st & 2nd Grade Girls), FFA Skating Event at Tonkinfeller Plaza Ice Rink.

SHOSHONI SCHOOLS - Due to inclement weather and roads, there will be NO SCHOOL today, Tuesday, January 24 in Shoshoni. In addition, the Youth and Junior High Girls BB games have been cancelled. The CTE stakeholders meeting will be rescheduled.

HEAD STARTS - Arapahoe, Ethete and Ft. Washakie Head Starts have closed for the day. In addition, Absaroka Head Start is cancelled today.

WIND RIVER TRANSPORTATION AUTHORITY - WRTA will not be running regular routes this morning due to the snow.

CHILD DEVELOPMENT SERVICES - Riverton CDS is closed today.

SOUTH PASS - South Pass / US 28 is closed as of 8:30 a.m.

US 287 / WY 789 between Sweetwater Station Jct and Jct WY 28 / US 287 is closed.





LATE START

JEFFREY CITY SCHOOLS - School will open at 10 AM this morning.





OPEN

FCSD#25 - Riverton Schools are open today. However, out of town buses are not running. Those students will be excused.

FCSD#1 - Lander Schools are open (with the exception of Jeffrey City School