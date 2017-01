The National Weather Service Office in Riverton has continued the Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of Fremont County including Lander, Riverton and Shoshoni and Pavillion. Significant snow will continue this morning across much of the area, gradually decreasing from the north to south throughout the day. NWS predicts the storm to dump a total of 6-9 inches, with higher amounts occurring in some areas. Click here to view the entire Winter Storm Warning announcement.

h/t NWS