American Indian Education bill moves to house floor

Earlier this week the House Appropriations Committee passed the American Indian Education Program. Next it'll go to the house floor and if passed, the bill would mandate that all Wyoming public schools teach about Native American heritage and history, with particular emphasis on the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes. The bill would also require both the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho tribes approve the curriculum.

The bill states the following: "The legislature recognizes the cultural heritage and contemporary contributions of American Indians and declares that the state's policy is to preserve that heritage and contributions through education. It is therefore the intent of the legislature that all students, teachers and other school personnel have an understanding and awareness of American Indian tribes, with particular emphasis on the Eastern Shoshone and the Northern Arapaho Indian tribes, to better understand and appreciate American Indians and to enhance communications with American Indian students and parents."

Read the bill here.

