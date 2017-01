h/t Gage Skidmore via Flickr. "State Senator Carlyle Begay speaking at the 2015 School Choice Week rally at the Arizona State Capitol building in Phoenix, Arizona."

(Washington DC) - Former Arizona State Senator Carlyle Begay has been appointed by President Trump to be his White House Advisor on Indian Affairs.

A Navajo, Begay was recently at the National Cathedral In Washington DC as he opened the National Inaugural Prayer Service with a Navajo Prayer Chant.