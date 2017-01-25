Final snow totals from yesterday's storm

UPDATED at 3:00 p.m. with FINAL snow totals from NWS. View more here.

Here are the most recent snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.

Fremont County

6 SW Lander... 16.1 inches.

9 SSE Lander... 14 inches.

1 SE Lander... 12 inches.

Shoshoni... 12 inches.

Hudson... 11.3 inches.

Lander... 9 to 11.1 inches.

9.5 SW Lander... 11 inches.

Lander Airport... 10.6 inches.

Riverton Airport... 10.5 inches.

Riverton... 7 to 10.3 inches.

4 W Lander... 10 inches.

6 NE Riverton... 10 inches.

Townsend Creek Snotel... 10 inches.

2 W Riverton... 9.6 inches.

9 S Lander... 9.5 inches.

3 SW Lander... 9.5 inches.

South Pass Snotel... 9 inches.

Jeffrey City... 9 inches.

6 N Riverton... 9 inches.

Deer Park Snotel... 9 inches.

4 W Riverton... 8.5 inches.

1 NW Crowheart... 8 inches.

1 N Lander... 7.3 inches.

Hobbs Park Snotel... 6 inches.

Brooks Lake... 5 inches.

Little Warm Snotel... 5 inches.

Dubois... 1.5 to 5 inches.

Burroughs Creek Snotel... 5 inches.

Atlantic City... 5 inches.

Burris... 5 inches.

Cold Springs Snotel... 5 inches.

St. Lawrence Alt Snotel... 5 inches.

Brooks Lake Lodge... 3 inches.

Castle Creek Snotel... 1 inch.