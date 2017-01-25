Final snow totals from yesterday's storm

UPDATED at 3:00 p.m. with FINAL snow totals from NWS. View more here.
Here are the most recent snowfall totals, according to the National Weather Service Office in Riverton.
Fremont County
6 SW Lander... 16.1 inches.
9 SSE Lander... 14 inches.
1 SE Lander... 12 inches.
Shoshoni... 12 inches.
Hudson... 11.3 inches.
Lander... 9 to 11.1 inches.
9.5 SW Lander... 11 inches.
Lander Airport... 10.6 inches.
Riverton Airport... 10.5 inches.
Riverton... 7 to 10.3 inches.
4 W Lander... 10 inches.
6 NE Riverton... 10 inches.
Townsend Creek Snotel... 10 inches.
2 W Riverton... 9.6 inches.
9 S Lander... 9.5 inches.
3 SW Lander... 9.5 inches.
South Pass Snotel... 9 inches.
Jeffrey City... 9 inches.
6 N Riverton... 9 inches.
Deer Park Snotel... 9 inches.
4 W Riverton... 8.5 inches.
1 NW Crowheart... 8 inches.
1 N Lander... 7.3 inches.
Hobbs Park Snotel... 6 inches.
Brooks Lake... 5 inches.
Little Warm Snotel... 5 inches.
Dubois... 1.5 to 5 inches.
Burroughs Creek Snotel... 5 inches.
Atlantic City... 5 inches.
Burris... 5 inches.
Cold Springs Snotel... 5 inches.
St. Lawrence Alt Snotel... 5 inches.
Brooks Lake Lodge... 3 inches.
Castle Creek Snotel... 1 inch.