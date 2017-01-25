Flu season is here! School officials advise students stay home if sick

Brittany Cox, Fremont County School District #1's Registered Nurse reminds families to keep students home when sick. "If your student is experiencing fever, severe body aches/chills, excessive cough, sore throat, vomiting or diarrhea please keep them home until they are symptom free for 24 hours," said Cox.

She reports the district is seeing a large number of absences due to suspected strep throat, influenza (flu virus), and stomach viruses. Washing hands with soap and water and staying home when sick are the best ways to prevent the spread of illness, Cox advised.

Parents, should you have further questions or concerns you are advised to contact your Primary Care Physician or Provider.