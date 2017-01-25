New Fort Washakie School will open on time despite water issues

(Fort Washakie, Wyo.) - The new Fort Washakie School is transforming and Superintendent Terry Ebert said it will be ready for the 2017-2018 school year. The new facility is approximately 60 percent complete and will serve kindergarten through 12th grade students in its completion. The new facilities are expected to total roughly 170,000-square-feet and cost about $55 million.

Ebert said construction crews have had to overcome two setbacks related to water over the past 9 months.

Spring Flooding

Last Spring the Fort Washakie area received approximately 19 inches of rain during the May flood event. Ebert said the excessive moisture caused significant issues to the construction site, mainly due to the clay-based soils in the area. "Crews were set back by nearly 100 days, but they worked hard to catch up," noted Ebert.

Water Line Break

The second water event that impacted construction occurred just before Thanksgiving of 2016. According to Superintendent Ebert, the new High School building was built on top of the existing water line which provides water to the current schools. He said the water line was very deep and scheduled to be abandoned once the old building was ready for demolition.

Just before Thanksgiving the water line broke and the new High School began experiencing water in the footings of the buildings. Ebert said initially they thought it was just groundwater, but learned otherwise quickly.

Crews immediately shut the water line off and inserted a camera through the line. They discovered a void underneath the concrete which was approximately 6 feet wide and a few feet deep. Officials filled the void with a concrete-like material. Once the old water line is ready to be shut off it will also get pumped full of concrete, Ebert said.

"This event didn't create any longterm issues for us," Ebert stated. "We've had everything thoroughly investigated and the foundation is solid. Everything checked out."



County 10 will be taking a tour of the new facilities on Friday, Jan. 27. Watch for photos soon.



