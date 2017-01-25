Recent arrests around Fremont County

(Fremont County, Wyo.) - Here is the report of the most recent arrests around the county from local enforcement agencies. All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.





Riverton Police Department

There were no arrests or citations within the past 24 hours.





Fremont County Sheriff's Office

Thayne Fegler, 48, Arapahoe, Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol.

Lindsey Friday, 32, Riverton, Intoxicated Pedestrian on the Roadway. Failure to Appear Arrest Warrant out of Albany County.

Richard Leseberg, 39, Dubois, Failure to Appear for Sentencing Arrest Warrant out of Langlade County, WI.





Lander Police Department

There were no arrests or citations within the past 24 hours.







